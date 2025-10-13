Over 1.78 lakh girls benefit from Kanya Sumangala Yojana in Prayagraj division

In a major initiative to uplift girls from economically weaker families, the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana has shown a remarkable impact across the Prayagraj division of Uttar Pradesh. According to District Probation Officer Sarvjeet Singh, a total of 62,163 girls in the Prayagraj district are currently benefiting from the scheme. CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana logo (SOURCED)

He further noted that the number of beneficiaries has been increasing steadily, with 59,635 girls in Prayagraj receiving support under the scheme during the 2022–23 financial year.

In comparison, the current financial year has already recorded an increase of 7,510 new beneficiaries, reflecting growing awareness and wider outreach. Between 2019–20 and 2021–22, a total of 54,809 girls received support in the district, indicating a steady upward trend in the scheme’s implementation, Singh added.

Notably, Prayagraj has recorded the highest number of beneficiaries in the entire division this year. Official data reveals that over 1,78,704 girls across the Prayagraj division have been covered under the scheme, including 50,120 in Fatehpur, 25,436 in Kaushambi, and 40,985 in Pratapgarh.

The primary objective of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana is to eliminate female feticide, promote a balanced gender ratio, prevent child marriage, and improve the overall health of girls. It also aims to encourage education, foster self-reliance among girls, and nurture a positive attitude in society toward the birth of a girl child.

It provides financial assistance to daughters from poor families—from childhood through to higher education. The scheme has been further strengthened by increasing the amount of financial aid.

Launched in April 2019, the scheme provides financial assistance of ₹25,000 to eligible girls through six installments, linked to key life stages such as birth, school enrollments (Classes 1, 6, 9), and completion of Classes 10 and 12. The financial aid was increased from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 in August 2023 to further strengthen the support.

Sarvjeet Singh, the district probation officer of Prayagraj, said that under this scheme, eligible girls in the Prayagraj district have already received aid amounting to more than ₹12.81 crore. Similarly, in the division, ₹12.40 crore has been disbursed in Fatehpur district, ₹9.51 crore in Pratapgarh district, and ₹5.82 crore in Kaushambi district.

To be eligible for the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the family must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh with an annual income under ₹3 lakh, and a maximum of two girl children in the family can receive the benefit, with special provisions for twin births.

