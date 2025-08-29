Kochi, Over 100 pairs of identical twins, including several sets of triplets from across Kerala, will come together for a special meet-up to be held here on August 31, organisers said on Friday. Over 100 twins, triplets to assemble in Kochi for meet-up on Aug 31

The event is being conducted by the All Twins Association and the All Kerala Twins Community at the Ernakulam Town Hall, ATA office-bearers said.

ATA secretary Viswas Vavolil, hailing from Ranni, said the group began in 2018 as a social media community named AKTC and has since grown to include more than 800 pairs of identical twins and triplets as members.

"We conduct various events to strengthen our bonding. This will be our third meeting since AKTC was started. Apart from around 100 twins, we expect five triplets to take part in the event. We currently have 800 twins as members, including 10 sets of triplets.

"If counted individually, that is over 1,500 people. We have individuals ranging from 70 years old to young children in our group. Also, several members are working abroad. Our group is further growing with new members joining us after coming to know about such an initiative," Viswas said.

He said that the group primarily stays connected through social media platforms.

"The meet up gives our members an opportunity to know each other better. Many are curious to meet other twins, and such gatherings help strengthen our bond and plan future group activities. We attend events such as our members' weddings. We also support them in any emergency situations. We are connected through WhatsApp groups," he said.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, and filmmaker N M Badusha are among those invited to the event.

ATA also plans to approach the state government seeking assistance for financially struggling families raising twins or triplets.

"Often, such families face additional financial burdens, which can affect the children’s growth, education and emotional development. We will request the government to provide financial aid and support for their education and employment," Viswas added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.