Over 17,800 get second dose during mega vax drive in Gurugram

A total of 21,853 people were vaccinated in Gurugram on Saturday as part of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive conducted by the district health department with the focus on increasing the second dose coverage.

Of the 21,853 recipients, 3,987 were given the first dose and 17,866 the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19, officials said.

Apart from the 50 sites for the drive, the health department also constituted over 200 teams to carry out door-to-door vaccinations in 160 locations across the district.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said that second dose of Sputnik V was available at polyclinic in Sector 31 where 100 people got their second jabs. “It was one-day drive aimed to cover the maximum possible population. We want to ensure that people who were not fully vaccinated should take their jabs at the earliest,” he said.

“International travellers who are in Gurugram for education or business/job purposes can get inoculated at Sector 31’s polyclinic for their second dose of Covishield,” the CMO said.

As part of the mega drive, in urban areas, three-member teams comprising accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers and data entry operators visited residential areas and waited in common spaces such as residents’ welfare association offices and community centres, where people came and got vaccinated, the officials said.

In rural areas, the teams organised vaccination drive at chaupals and in centrally located buildings and open spaces. The officials said that all primary health centres in the district have conducted surveys at their levels to identify people who have still not taken the vaccine and teams are being formed accordingly.

Dr Yadav said that each time they are conducting vaccination drive they share the information on social media platforms to inform people so that they can plan accordingly. “People should get their second dose as and when due and should not miss any drive or chance to get inoculated,” he said.

The officials said they are also coordinating with resident welfare associations to ensure their residents are fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, the department will conduct vaccinations at 44 sites for Covishield and four sites for Covaxin.

Eleven new cases

Meanwhile, Gurugram witnessed 11 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the caseload to 181,927 in the district so far. Now, the district has 99 active cases, of which 97 patients are in home isolation and two are hospitalised, the officials said.