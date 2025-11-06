Over 300 scholars write to SAARC over SAU professor termination

In a letter to the secretary general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on November 3, more than 300 scholars from various universities across the world have sought “urgent intervention in the unjust termination” of a professor from the South Asian University (SAU). The scholars allege that the university acted “without” due process or transparency.

The letter seeks “immediate reinstatement” of the professor and demands “procedural fairness” and “protection” of academic freedom at SAU

The professor and three of his colleagues had been suspended in June 2023, after they requested for dialogue and constructive engagement following student suspensions during the 2022 student protests, the letter points out.

In 2022, SAU students had been protesting for representation in the university bodies for gender sensitisation and against sexual harassment, and a rollback of reduction in their stipends.

“On September 11, 2025, he (the professor) was terminated with retrospective effect from June 2023, effectively punishing him for raising principled concerns about the administration’s response to the 2022 student protests,” the letter stated.

It added, “His consistent denial of all charges levelled against him, and his conscientious refusal to submit a letter of regret, was followed by his termination, which the administration justified as a response to “incitement against the university.”

