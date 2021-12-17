Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 300 vehicles fined for HSRP violation in Gurugram

Till 8pm, 306 vehicles were issued fines for not having a high security registration plate, while 20 vehicles were penalised for plying without number plates, the officials said
The HSRP violation attracts a fine of 500, traffic police officials said. (HT archive)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Gurugram traffic police on Thursday observed ‘zero tolerance day’ in the district against vehicles operating without a high-security registration plate (HSRP). The drive started at 10am and continued till late evening, officials said.

Till 8pm, 306 vehicles were issued fines for not having HSRPs, while 20 vehicles were penalised for plying without number plates, the officials said, adding that a fine of 500 was imposed on each offender.

Ravinder Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that special emphasis was laid on people driving vehicles without the high security plates. “We conducted several drives in the past and urged people to get these number plates. But they are being negligent and trying to delay it, following which we have started taking action,” he said.

The officials said there are nearly 20 lakh vehicles, including two-wheelers, in the city and more than 20% do not have the high security plates. These plates come in handy for police in checking vehicle theft cases, which have seen an average rise of 11% annually.

“Our teams were also deployed at all intersections and major stretches to catch violators. Next on our agenda is to enforce traffic discipline at dark spots across the city and on National Highway 8, as our goal is to reduce fatalities on the road,” said Tomar.

The officials said they are taking all the traffic violations one by one and next on radar is speeding and drink driving during the night ahead of New Year. “We will be focusing on MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road where many clubs, bars and restaurants are located,” Tomar said.

