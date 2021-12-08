Over 33,000 inoculated during mega vaccination drive in Gurugram

A total of 33,713 people were vaccinated in Gurugram on Tuesday as part of the mega vaccination drive conducted by the district health department.

Of the 33,723 people, 6,953 were given the first dose and 26,760 the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19, according to a statement issued by the department. With this, over 3.95 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Gurugram till now, the statement said.

The drive was conducted at 265 sites, including around 80 fixed sites and door-to-door vaccination locations, with focus on increasing the coverage of second dose. The district health department had not set any target for this vaccination drive. Usually, the daily second dose coverage is around 10,000 doses.

On Wednesday, vaccinations will take place at 59 fixed sites and 110 door-to-door vaccination locations. Among the fixed sites, first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 51 sites and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at six sites, the statement said. The second dose of Sputnik V vaccine will be given at the polyclinic in Sector 31.

Meanwhile, 10 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Tuesday, along with seven recoveries, according to the state government data. The active Covid-19 case tally in the district now stands at 89, of which 82 are under home isolation and seven patients are hospitalised.