Over 6,000 Myanmar nationals take refuge in Mizoram amid escalating Chin rebel clashes

More than 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have fled to Mizoram following fresh clashes between Chin pro-democracy groups, with civil society organisations now stepping in to mediate peace, state authorities said. People take out a rally in Agartala seeking deportation of illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. (ANI)

The fresh influx began after a June 5 shootout in Zokhawthar between two warring Chin factions — the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF). The violence continued on Monday when the Chin National Army retaliated with an assault on a CNDF stronghold at Rihli village, located just across the border from Mizoram’s Saikhumphai village.

“Over 4,000 adult refugees have been registered by police in Zokhawthar in the past three days,” said Lalrawnkima, village council secretary of Zokhawthar. “Since only those above 18 are registered, the total number with children could be well over 5,500. Every household here is hosting between 25 to 30 people, while others are being accommodated in community and church halls.”

In Saikhumphai, over 700 more Myanmarese nationals have reportedly sought shelter following the attack at Rihli, according to a civil society leader from nearby Vaphai village.

Mizoram home minister K Sapdanga stated that the state is committed to aiding those displaced by the conflict.

“The Mizoram government will do everything within its capacity to provide relief — not just because they are our ethnic kin, but out of sheer humanitarian responsibility,” Sapdanga said.

He added that Lalmuanpuia Punte, political adviser to the chief minister, along with the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and various student bodies, are actively working to broker a ceasefire between the two factions.

The CNDF and CDF — comprising fighters from the Zo ethnic community — are said to be embroiled in a power struggle over control of Khawmawi, a strategic border trade town between Mizoram and Myanmar. On June 5, the CNDF reportedly captured eight camps from the CDF, forcing them out of Khawmawi after intense fighting.