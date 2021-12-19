Over a month on, new BHU VC yet to take charge

VARANASI Banaras Hindu University (BHU) unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and teaching staff have demanded that the central government should take note of the delay in taking charge by Prof Sudhir Jain who was appointed new vice-chancellor of the BHU on November 14.

Raising question over the delay in taking charge, in an open letter, NSUI (BHU) president Rana Rohit asked, “Prof Jain should make it clear as to why he is not taking charge despite being appointed the new V-C around a month ago. He visited the campus few days back, stayed for six days here and held meetings with BHU officials, and went back thereafter.”

Former V-C Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar’s term ended on March 28. Since then, Prof VK Shukla is serving as the officiating vice-chancellor.

Many faculty members also raised questions over delay in taking the charge by him. Prof Om Shankar, HoD, cardiology at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU (IMS-BHU), said, “It is surprising that over a month has passed since appointment of new V-C Prof Sudhir Jain. He should make it clear as to why he hasn’t yet taken charge.”

Former officer on special duty of BHU, Vishwanath Pandey said, “Government should take note of it and ask him to join at the earliest. For the last nine months, the BHU doesn’t have a regular vice-chancellor due to which several policy decisions such as promotions of teachers are getting delayed. Prof Jain got the opportunity to become V-C of the BHU, founded by great freedom fighter Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Ji and he should assume the charge, and make serious efforts to make the university best in Asia.”

Meanwhile, BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh said, “Prof Sudhir Jain is director of IIT Gandhi Nagar. Prof Jain has gone there to fulfill some responsibilities and complete formalities and he will take charge next month.”