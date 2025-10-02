Paddy procurement to begin Nov 1 in Prayagraj with enhanced MSP

Paddy procurement in Prayagraj district for the Kharif marketing year 2025–26 will begin on November 1, officials have announced. Procurement centres will operate daily from 9 am to 5 pm. For representation only

The Uttar Pradesh government has fixed the procurement deadlines as January 31, 2026, for western UP, and February 28, 2026, for eastern UP districts, including Prayagraj.

In a significant boost for farmers, seen as a Diwali gift, the state government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. The MSP for common paddy has been raised from ₹2,300 to ₹2,369 per quintal, while Grade A paddy will now fetch ₹2,389 per quintal, up from ₹2,330.

The Prayagraj district administration has started finalizing preparations for the procurement process. District magistrate Manish Kumar recently convened a meeting with relevant departments to review the arrangements.

According to district food and marketing officer Avinash Chandra Sagarwal, the paddy procurement target for this year has been set at 273,000 metric tons, up from 235,000 metric tons last year—an increase of 38,000 metric tons.

To reach more farmers, the number of procurement centers in the district has also been increased. This year, 145 centers will be established, compared to 88 centers last year—an addition of 57 centers.

Officials also assured that farmers will receive payment within 48 hours of selling their paddy.

To sell their produce, farmers must register on fcs.up.gov.in or through the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app. Only registered farmers will be eligible to sell paddy at procurement centers. So far, 1,900 farmers in Prayagraj district have completed their registration, officials confirmed.