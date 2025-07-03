Palwal police bust illegal call centre operating from Delhi

Gurugram: The Palwal Police cracked down on an illegal call center in Delhi and arrested 11 people. (HT PHOTO)

The Palwal Police has allegedly cracked down on an illegal call center in Delhi. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 11 people, who were allegedly involved in defrauding customers across the country by posing as bank officials and siphoning off funds from their credit card accounts.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Palwal said that the operation was carried out by the Cyber Crime Police Station team, led by Inspector Naveen Kumar. The team has been actively targeting cybercriminals, and this particular operation was a significant success in their ongoing efforts to combat fraud. The arrested individuals are suspects of operating a fraudulent call center, where they impersonated bank customer service representatives and convinced victims to share sensitive information such as OTPs (One-Time Passwords) under the false pretext of increasing their credit card limits.

Shubham Singh, additional superintendent of police said police investigation began after Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Baghola in Palwal, lodged a complaint regarding a fraudulent withdrawal of ₹33,000 from his credit card. “Kumar reported that he had received a call from a so-called customer service representative who claimed to be helping him increase his credit card limit. The call was followed by the unauthorised withdrawal of funds, which prompted Kumar to approach the police,” he said.

Police said a case was registered on July 1, this year and they began tracking down the suspects. Using information obtained from the victim’s bank details and phone records, the police were able to trace the fraudulent activities to a call center operating in Delhi, said police.

The suspects have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, Mohit Singh, Virender, Rohit, Sakshi, Shubhu, Avishka, Sahil, Sahib, Ayush, and Nitin, all residents of different parts of Delhi. They are accused of contacting victims across the country, deceiving them into providing OTPs, which were then used to transfer funds from their bank accounts into multiple digital wallets. The money was subsequently withdrawn by other members of the gang, using Customer Service Centers (CSCs) to launder the stolen funds.

“Further investigation has revealed that the gang had been involved in over 100 fraud cases across various states, with the total amount defrauded exceeding ₹40 lakh. Authorities have alerted police stations across the country to track down additional victims and expand the scope of the investigation,” said Singh.

During the operation, the police seized 20 mobile phones and gathered crucial information related to the bank accounts used in the fraud.