Pandemic effect: Pendency in HC at 4.5 lakh, over 15% cases added in 2021

Chandigarh The restrictions that Covid-19 pandemic induced have led to massive increase in pendency of cases in the Punjab and Haryana high court. According to government data tracking agency, National Judicial Data Grid, pendency of cases in high court on December 31 was recorded at 4.48 lakh cases with 69,000-odd cases added to the list in 2021 alone. Of total cases, 2.83 lakh were civil and 1.65 lakh criminal.

On December 31, 2020 the pendency was 3.79 lakh cases with 2.42 lakh civil and 1.37 lakh criminal. The pendency on December 31, 2019, was 3.54 lakh cases including 2.33 lakh civil and 1.21 lakh criminal.

Courts have been functioning in restricted mode, since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country and lockdown was imposed on March 24. Functioning of courts has been resumed, partially, with focus on disposal of freshly instituted cases. Old cases are being adjourned; the latest such move happened in December, when cases listed for January were adjourned for a date between July-September 2022.

Data shows over 95,000 cases are between 1-3 years old, including 21 months of the pandemic, 88,655 are 3-5 years old, the highest pendency is in the category of 5-10 year-old cases at 1.05 lakh. The court has 13,344 cases pending for 20-30 years.

‘Special efforts needed to speed up disposal’

Lawyers say, when the functioning resumes fully, the filing is likely to go up manifold. Over 11,000 cases were such which have been filed, but not numbered in 2021, when ordinary cases filing was allowed by high court, says, Bar Association president, SS Grewal. He added that they have met the chief justice recently and would be meeting him again, when courts open after winter vacations.

“Special efforts are required to speed up disposal. One way could be that cases, where replies are yet to be filed, be listed before a registrar and put up before a bench only when pleadings are complete,” he added.

The situation has deteriorated to the extent that a lawyer wrote to the registrar general recently, questioning the fact that how were cases being adjourned through administrative orders. On some occasions, lawyers suspended work demanding that more category of cases be listed for hearing.

“The high court ought to continue to hold its courts in restrictive manner and should not be adjourning cases. The pandemic, unfortunately, has more or less become a part of our lives,” said, lawyer Amar Vivek, former additional advocate general, Haryana, who in a letter sought details of government advisories, which have been the basis for adjourning cases.

49 judges against sanctioned strength of 85

The HC is functioning with 49 judges now, against the sanctioned strength of 85; for most of 2021, it functioned only with 44-46 judges, with five judges being appointed in October. Those appointed in October were recommended by the HC in August 2020. It has rarely recorded judges’ strength beyond 50.

At one point of time in 2020, the strength was of 56 judges. But due to retirements and delay in new appointments number came down to 44 in 2021. There is only a remote possibility of HC getting more judges, immediately.

The situation appears to be even more alarming in lower courts. In Haryana, pendency has gone up to 12.82 lakh, with 4.33 lakh civil cases and 8.49 criminal cases. In Chandigarh, over 69,000 cases are pending, nearly 23,000 civil and over 46,000 criminal. In Punjab, 9.19 lakh cases are pending with 5.24 lakh criminal and 3.95 lakh.

‘Ramped up virtual infra’

The high court administration said that virtual infrastructure has been ramped up in the high court as well as in lower courts and physical hearings are taking place, wherever possible. “The national judicial data grid figures include miscellaneous cases as well, such as traffic challans etc. Exact data is being compiled and will be available after high court opens after winter vacations,” said high court public relations officer, Vikram Aggarwal.

