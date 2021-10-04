Pappu Yadav acquitted in 32-year-old kidnapping case

MADHEPURA

A special court in Madhepura on Monday acquitted former member of Parliament (MP) Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a 32-year-old case of kidnapping, citing want of evidence.

Yadav, who is the founder and president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), was arrested in Patna on May 11 this year in connection with the case which was lodged at Muraliganj police station in Madhepura in 1989.

“There is no evidence against Pappu Yadav and hence he is acquitted of all charges,” judge Nishi Kant Thakur said in his verdict.

“Justice can be delayed but can’t be denied,” Yadav said soon after his acquittal, while thanking the huge crowd gathered outside the court.

In a tweet, Yadav’s son Sarthak Ranjan wrote, “After almost five months of conspiracy, my father has been acquitted of the 32 year-old case.”

The FIR in the case was lodged by Shailendra Yadav in which he had accused Pappu Yadav of kidnapping Ram Kumar Yadav and Umashankar Yadav.

After his arrest in May this year, Yadav was lodged at Birpur jail in Supaul district, where he launched a hunger strike alleging that jail authorities had tortured him.

On June 1 this year, Madhepura district and sessions court denied bail to Yadav. Later, the former MP was shifted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Earlier, the Patna high court had directed the Madhepura court to decide the case within six months.