Parents allegedly kill, bury body of 16-year-old girl; case registered

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her parents and her body was buried near her house in Pratapgarh district. The police have registered a case against the parents. (Pic for representation only)

The parents and two brothers of the girl have been absconding since June 20, the day since the villagers saw the entire family the last time, including the girl.

The deceased had been living at her maternal uncle’s house in Jaunpur since childhood, and she came to stay with her parents, the residents of Pithapur village under Aspur Devsara police station area in Pratapgarh, around six months ago.

She got enrolled in class 10 in an Inter College located in Singramau.

Around 13 days ago, on June 20, the entire family of the girl disappeared during a marriage ceremony in the village. The girl’s father had told some people about his plans to go for darshan but no one returned.

When the girl’s maternal uncle came from Jaunpur, he got suspicious after finding the entire family untraceable and their house locked and phone switched off. He informed the police and tendered a complaint on suspicion at Aspur Devsara police station, alleging that his niece was killed by her parents.

When the police interrogated some suspects after taking them into custody, they came across a clue about the girl’s alleged murder and the body buried near the house.

SHO of Aspur Devsara police station Dhirendra Thakur said that a murder case had been registered against the parents on the basis of suspicion of teenager’s murder.

Body recovered, probe on: SP Pratapgarh

According to SP, Pratapgarh Anil Kumar, in the case of the teenager’s death, her maternal uncle had filed a murder case against her parents, and other relatives. The teenager’s father has said that she had committed suicide. In such a situation, the body was buried without informing the police. The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. Action will be taken as per the postmortem report.