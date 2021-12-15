Parole to prisoners from abroad: Central treaties to prevail over state govt rules: HC

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that Central government treaties with foreign countries would prevail over state government rules on parole to prisoners, transferred from other countries.

The bench of justice Sant Parkash said courts should also refrain from passing any such order, which would result into denting the harmonious relationship between the two countries, while considering parole cases of such convicts. To maintain balance in overall international harmony, honour bilateral agreements and to avoid negativity in the relationship between countries, courts should not pass such orders, which come in the way of relationship between the two countries, it added.

The court was hearing parole pleas from three persons, all murder convicts, transferred from the United Kingdom. One Harpreet Singh had sought parole of four weeks to get married. He was involved in an April 2011 murder, awarded life sentence and transferred to India on the Centre’s request, and lodged in Kapurthala jail.

The second case was of Gurminder Singh, also lodged in Kapurthala jail, seeking parole of eight weeks for the repair of his house. He was convicted in September 2014 for murder and awarded life sentence. He approached the UK authorities for transfer, which was allowed in September 2018. The third case was of Gurmej Singh, convicted in a murder case and awarded life sentence in February 2006, with a minimum term of 35 years. In May 2012, the UK authorities accepted his transfer plea. During the hearing it came to fore that he had availed nine paroles, each of eight weeks.

The petitioners had argued that the enforcement of sentence shall be governed by the law of the receiving state and that the country alone would be competent to take all appropriate decisions.

In its response, the Centre had said that while considering parole pleas bilateral agreements should be honoured, adding that due to violations of agreed terms, the UK government had placed on hold, requests of transfer of prisoners to India. The court observed that since the agreement on transfer of sentenced persons is entered into at the level of Union government with a foreign country, appropriate authority in all cases would be the Centre and the rules of state governments would not apply to persons transferred under the Centre’s agreement, it was the Centre, who has to honour and take care of the sensitivities involved in the bilateral relations with the foreign country.

“Thus, irresistible and unerring conclusion can be drawn that parole cases of the petitioners are to be governed by the terms and conditions of the Indo-UK Agreement,” the court said, dismissing the pleas and adding that the state authorities are merely the custodian of such convict. The limited role of a state authority is to receive and hold him in custody, it added.

