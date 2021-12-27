Parts of Gurugram witness light rain, cloudy sky

The city witnessed light rain at isolated places on Sunday evening, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting similar rain activity for the next two days due to an active western disturbance.

Areas such as South City 1, Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar, Sector 22 and Sector 23, and parts of Old Gurugram saw intermittent light rain starting from 6pm on Sunday. During the day, the city witnessed cloudy skies due to which the day temperature was below normal.

According to the IMD, Gurugram on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 19.8°C, which was one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 11.7°C, five degrees above normal.

“A western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over south-west Rajasthan and neighbourhood region at lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan and neighbourhood to Vidarbha across east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of above systems, light rainfall at isolated to scattered places is likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during December 26-28,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, over the next five days, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 19-20°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop by four degrees and will be around 8°C.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

According to the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index of Gurugram on Sunday was 375 with PM 2.5 as the primary pollutant. On Saturday, the city had recorded an AQI reading of 349.

According to the weather bulletin issued on Sunday by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category on Monday, and will improve to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday. The air quality is likely to improve from Monday owing to light rain or drizzle, it said.

