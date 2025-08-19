New Delhi, A passenger of an AC first class coach of Himachal Express has alleged that a well-organised gang of criminals operate in trains between Kurushetra, Karnal and Panipat to loot passenger valuables amidst "systematic negligence" from the Railways, according to an FIR. Passenger of AC first class alleges in FIR gang robberies on trains between Kurukshetra, Panipat

When contacted, the Delhi Rail Division, under which these stations fall, didn’t respond to the allegations.

Sachin Jain, a resident of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police Sirhind after he became a victim of a similar incident on August 2, 2025, on the same train route.

Jain said that he boarded the Himachal Express on August 1, 2025, from Rupnagar in Punjab for Delhi, and in the intervening night at around 2:30 am, when he and other passengers were sleeping, some people entered the train and looted their valuables.

“Shockingly, no TTE or RPF personnel were present in the coach. A group of miscreants moved freely through the train and looted multiple passengers, including myself,” Jain said in the FIR.

He alleged, “I personally lost a brown laptop bag containing a laptop and charger worth ₹60,000 with critical business data, cash amounting to ₹2,19,000, spectacles worth ₹14,000, pendrive, a power bank, etc.”

The FIR also mentioned robbing of over a dozen other passengers with a total estimated loss of ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

“Another female passenger lost a bag containing valuable jewellery. Several others lost their mobile phone and personal belongings,” the FIR said.

Jain alleged that train pantry staff told him that such incidents are frequent between Kurushetra and Panipat.

“It has become evident that such incidents occur regularly on this route, yet no action is being taken. This points not to petty theft but a planned looting operation with shocking inaction from those responsible for ensuring passenger safety,” the FIR said.

Jain has stated that RailMadad closed the complaint without contacting any victim, and simply issued an instruction to lodge a complaint at the nearest platform.

He even alleged “a possible complicity between criminals and railway or police staff” and demanded an independent and transparent enquiry into the incident and the conduct and railway and police staff.

