Patna to have drive-in facility at two vaccination centres

PATNA

The Patliputra Sports Complex at Kankerbagh and the Patliputra Ashok Hotel on Beer Chand Patel Path have been identified for launching drive-in Covid-19 vaccination facility in Patna.

These centres, to be operational from Tuesday, would offer 24x7 vaccination facilities to those above 18 years of age. Additionally, they would have the drive-in vaccination facility.

“We are trying to introduce the drive-in vaccination facility at these two inoculation centres most probably from tomorrow,” said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna’s district magistrate (DM).

“Those who pre-register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal, can drive in at the designated parking slots at any of the two vaccination centres, take their shots, wait for some time in their vehicles and drive away. The facility will be available 24x7,” the DM said.

“Our idea is to speed up the vaccination process and at the same time extend as much convenience as possible to the people, while also offering them a safe environment, so that they feel encouraged to take the vaccine. Many people believe they may contract the SARS-CoV-2 virus at vaccination centres, where many people come to take their shots. As such, we decided to have the drive-in vaccination facility for them,” said Singh.

The two centres would cater to the vaccination of 18-45 years as well as 45 years and above, said Dr Vibha Kumari Singh, Patna’s civil surgeon.

The morning slot of 9 am to 5 pm would ideally be to inoculate the 18-45 years age group, having booked slots after prior online registration. The evening slot from 5pm to 9am will offer walk-in vaccination facility. It will be open to all above 18 years of age, said officials.

The idea behind keeping the morning slot for those who pre-register on Co-WIN is to not keep them waiting in queues for long under the scorching sun. Those who opt for walk-in vaccination through on-spot registration can come after sunset, said the official.

The Patna district offers 61 Covid-19 vaccination sites for those in the 18-45 years age group. Additionally, the four medical colleges in Patna, besides the New Gardiner Road Hospital, the Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital, Shastrinagar and the Rajendranagar eye hospital are among some other government centres, which offer vaccination facility to the elders.

Having administered 11,55,199 doses till Sunday, Patna is the leading among Bihar’s 38 districts in terms of Covid-19 vaccination. Of these, 8,45,805 have been given the first dose and 3,09,394 the second shot of the vaccine. These also include 1,17,321 healthcare workers and 1,06,850 frontline workers.