PAU develops five varieties of three crops

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed and recommended three new varieties of wheat and one each of berseem (clover) and oats for general cultivation in Punjab. These include PBW 803, PBW 824, and PBW 869 of wheat, BL 44 of berseem, and OL 15 of oats.

The varieties were approved during the meeting of the state variety approval committee held under the chairmanship of Dr Sukhdev Singh Sidhu, director, agriculture, Punjab.

According to Dr Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, and Dr Jaskarn Singh Mahal, director (Extension education), PAU, the variety PBW 803 has been recommended for cultivation in the south-western region (Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mansa, and Muktsar) under irrigated timely sown conditions.

“Its average height is 100 cm, and it matures in about 151 days. It is resistant to brown rust and moderately to yellow rust. Its average yield is 22.7 quintals per acre,” said Dr Bains.

The variety PBW 824 has been recommended for general cultivation in Punjab under irrigated timely sown conditions. Its average plant height is 104 cm and matures in about 156 days.

The PBW 869 variety has been recommended for sowing with happy seeder/super seeder in in-situ rice residue-managed fields, based on research and adaptive trials conducted by the Borlaug Institute for South Asia and PAU. Its average height is 101 cm, and it matures in about 158 days. It is resistant to brown rust and moderately to yellow rust. Its average yield is 23.2 quintals per acre. It possesses a high 1000-grain weight and longer coleoptile.

Clover variety BL 44 grows quickly and has more tillers. It out yielded the check variety BL 43 by 5.9% for green fodder yield and also possessed better nutritional characteristics.

The oats variety OL 15 is a single-cut oats variety for irrigated areas of Punjab. Its plants are tall, have long and broad leaves with more leafiness and tillering ability. On average, it yields about 309 quintals of green fodder per acre. Its seed yield is about 9.8 quintals per acre.