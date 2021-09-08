Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PAU imparts training to FPOs

A three-day training course on "agriculture-related activities for farmer producer organisations (FPOs)" concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST
A three-day training course on “agriculture-related activities for farmer producer organisations (FPOs)” concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday. A total of 25 FPOs participated in the course, which was organised by the directorate of extension education, PAU, in association with NABARD.

Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, said that farmers should form FPOs to enhance their income. Dr TS Riar, additional director of communication, spoke about the role being played by FPOs in modern agriculture.

MS Alam, Satish Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Rattan Sharma and Tarsem Chand explained honey production and suitable machinery for it, machinery for seed treatment and quality, post-harvest management of fruits and vegetable and machinery for processing of oilseeds, pulses and turmeric.

Sandhya Singh, Khushdeep Dharni and Ramandeep Singh demonstrated the preparation of various food products from cereals, agri-business model and marketing and branding of products. Sukhpreet Kaur and Manpreet Kaur imparted practical training in the preparation of various food items from fruits and vegetables. Lavleesh Garg, extension scientist, informed the participants about skill development trainings.

