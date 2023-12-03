Paws and Performances: 2-day Dog Show wows crowds with fur-tastic fun

LUCKNOW: Over 230 dogs exhibited their tricks during the two-day Dog Show organized by the Oudh Kennel Club in Lucknow. The event commenced at the Reserve Police Lines ground on Saturday, featuring dogs and their owners demonstrating discipline and tricks before a panel of breed experts. Labradors dominated the event with 125 entries from various locations. (HT Photo)

The Reserve Police Lines Ground, where the event took place, was filled with dogs of both Indian and foreign breeds, honouring the late KK Trivedi, former secretary of the Oudh Kennel Club.

The initiative, under the guidance of Jitin Prasada, U.P. Minister for Public Works, drew participants from across the country.

Labradors dominated the event with 125 entries from various locations, including Dehradun, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Kolkata.

A special show for labradors resulted in both first and third prizes going to entrants from Dehradun, while a lab from Kolkata secured second place. The coveted title of ‘Dog of the Show’ was awarded to a German Shepherd from Kolkata, triumphing over 40 competitors.

Throughout the grounds, owners were observed diligently grooming their pets—brushing their coats, cleaning their teeth, gelling their fur, and massaging their feet to ensure they were in prime condition for the competition, which concludes on Sunday.

Picture caption: Labradors from Dehradun showcased their dominance at the special Labrador Show on the first day of the Oudh Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday.