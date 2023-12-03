close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Paws and Performances: 2-day Dog Show wows crowds with fur-tastic fun

Paws and Performances: 2-day Dog Show wows crowds with fur-tastic fun

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2023 07:34 AM IST

The initiative, under the guidance of Jitin Prasada, U.P. Minister for Public Works, drew participants from across the country.

LUCKNOW: Over 230 dogs exhibited their tricks during the two-day Dog Show organized by the Oudh Kennel Club in Lucknow. The event commenced at the Reserve Police Lines ground on Saturday, featuring dogs and their owners demonstrating discipline and tricks before a panel of breed experts.

Labradors dominated the event with 125 entries from various locations. (HT Photo)
Labradors dominated the event with 125 entries from various locations. (HT Photo)

The Reserve Police Lines Ground, where the event took place, was filled with dogs of both Indian and foreign breeds, honouring the late KK Trivedi, former secretary of the Oudh Kennel Club.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The initiative, under the guidance of Jitin Prasada, U.P. Minister for Public Works, drew participants from across the country.

Labradors dominated the event with 125 entries from various locations, including Dehradun, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Kolkata.

A special show for labradors resulted in both first and third prizes going to entrants from Dehradun, while a lab from Kolkata secured second place. The coveted title of ‘Dog of the Show’ was awarded to a German Shepherd from Kolkata, triumphing over 40 competitors.

Throughout the grounds, owners were observed diligently grooming their pets—brushing their coats, cleaning their teeth, gelling their fur, and massaging their feet to ensure they were in prime condition for the competition, which concludes on Sunday.

Picture caption: Labradors from Dehradun showcased their dominance at the special Labrador Show on the first day of the Oudh Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out