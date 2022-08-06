Payagraj Nagar Nigam serves house tax notice on historic Bharti Bhawan library

Bharti Bhawan, a public library in Loknath area of Sangam city, has been served a house tax notice from the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN).

The PNN letter claims that the total tax liability on the library is ₹2.84 lakh including the interest over the due tax not been paid since 2018-19.

“The institution, established by Bharat Ratna Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, runs on the annual grant of ₹2 lakh given by the state government and the interest from few fixed deposits (FDs) opened with the monetary help extended by some of the prominent personalities including former MP MM Joshi, former governor of the state Moti Lal Vohra among others. Given the minimal financial support we get, it is very tough for us to even meet day-to-day expenses leave alone paying such a hefty amount as house tax”, said the librarian Swatantra Pandey.

The PNN is charging an annual amount of ₹18,000 as house tax from the library since 2018-19.

“Several of the local corporators had assured us that they would raise our concern in the PNN House and the library would be exempted from house tax, but PMC has again asked us to submit the house tax and that too along with pending interest”, said Pandey.

We hardly manage to pay the annual electricity bill of ₹35000 to ₹40,000 and the annual salary of five employees which is around ₹2.75 lakh, he added.

Chief tax officer of the PNN, PK Dwivedi said, “As per law, there is tax exemption only for places of religious practice and places for performing the last rites and graveyards. If the library authorities represent their case and seek exemption under 80G, we will certainly take up their case as per the law and that too on high priority.”

Library staff claimed that during India’s freedom struggle, several of the prominent leaders used to sit in this building and give direction to the movement. Before Independence, books were even sent to the jailed patriots from the library. This has been the main meeting place of great litterateurs like Suryakant Tripathi ‘Nirala’, Mahadevi Verma and Sumitra Nandan Pant.

Moreover, till 1994, when there was a municipality system in the district, the municipality used to give an annual grant of ₹15,000 to this building. With the passage of time, the grant was reduced and in 1998 it was again reduced to ₹10,000 per annum.

A grant of ₹3,806 was given to the library since 1998 by the state assembly which was later increased to ₹1 lakh per annum. Later, the former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on the request of senior leader Janeshwar Mishra, increased the amount of grant to ₹2 lakh per annum and the same is retained by the present government.