PDA selected firm to maintain murals, artworks in Prayagraj for next 5 years

PRAYAGRAJ The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has initiated efforts to repair and maintain murals, sculptures and other artworks put in place at 60 prominent spots in Sangam city.

These creations had been installed in the run-up to the Kumbh-2019. Now, the PDA has begun a hunt for an agency which would repair and maintain these art works periodically for next five years, including the period of Mahakumbha-2025, said officials.

“The PDA had invited e-bids and the technical bids were opened on December 14 with technical presentations held at a PDA meeting hall. Now, a second round of presentation is set to be held. The aim of the repair work is to enhance and maintain the aesthetic value of all the 60 spots on major roads in Prayagraj, thereby, contributing to the beautification of the city,” said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman, PDA.

The selected firm would undertake regular maintenance and periodic renovation work in order to maintain murals, sculptures or similar art works at the 60 pre-defined spots. During the structural repairs, they would take care of leakages and also maintain the focus lights (electricity fitments) and railings where these creations have been put in place, he said.

“The agency’s additional responsibility will also be to maintain and upkeep the plants/saplings within the green area around the crossings,” he added.

In the run-up to Kumbh-2019, Prayagraj was given a facelift. A new airport terminal came up just a few days before the start of the mega religious fair. Then, murals had come up on the walls along the streets, on the pillars of flyovers and bridges and even on tree trunks across the city, depicting events from the Ramayana and Mahabharata with a pet theme for these murals.

They included the ‘Samudra manthan’ or the churning of the sea by both demons and angels. Also, at every main crossing across the city, big statues and some art installations were erected on spiritual, cultural, religious, mythological aspects of Kumbh or other rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

