Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PDA selected firm to maintain murals, artworks in Prayagraj for next 5 years
others

PDA selected firm to maintain murals, artworks in Prayagraj for next 5 years

These creations had been installed in the run-up to the Kumbh-2019. Now, the PDA has begun a hunt for an agency which would repair and maintain these art works periodically for next five years, including the period of Mahakumbha-2025, say officials.
An artwork installed on a busy road in Prayagraj. (HT)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar

PRAYAGRAJ The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has initiated efforts to repair and maintain murals, sculptures and other artworks put in place at 60 prominent spots in Sangam city.

These creations had been installed in the run-up to the Kumbh-2019. Now, the PDA has begun a hunt for an agency which would repair and maintain these art works periodically for next five years, including the period of Mahakumbha-2025, said officials.

“The PDA had invited e-bids and the technical bids were opened on December 14 with technical presentations held at a PDA meeting hall. Now, a second round of presentation is set to be held. The aim of the repair work is to enhance and maintain the aesthetic value of all the 60 spots on major roads in Prayagraj, thereby, contributing to the beautification of the city,” said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman, PDA.

The selected firm would undertake regular maintenance and periodic renovation work in order to maintain murals, sculptures or similar art works at the 60 pre-defined spots. During the structural repairs, they would take care of leakages and also maintain the focus lights (electricity fitments) and railings where these creations have been put in place, he said.

RELATED STORIES

“The agency’s additional responsibility will also be to maintain and upkeep the plants/saplings within the green area around the crossings,” he added.

In the run-up to Kumbh-2019, Prayagraj was given a facelift. A new airport terminal came up just a few days before the start of the mega religious fair. Then, murals had come up on the walls along the streets, on the pillars of flyovers and bridges and even on tree trunks across the city, depicting events from the Ramayana and Mahabharata with a pet theme for these murals.

They included the ‘Samudra manthan’ or the churning of the sea by both demons and angels. Also, at every main crossing across the city, big statues and some art installations were erected on spiritual, cultural, religious, mythological aspects of Kumbh or other rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP