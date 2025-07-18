Thiruvananthapuram, Peace returned to the Kerala University campus following a reported meeting between Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday, which resolved the issues that had led to protests on the university campus by Left-affiliated student and youth outfits. Peace returns to Kerala University campus; Higher Education Minister, VC hold talks

Bindu, after the meeting, told reporters that a mutual decision was arrived at and that steps need to be taken to resolve the issue related to Registrar K S Anil Kumar's suspension.

She said that the VC was agreeable to it.

She also said that talks were also held with Syndicate members and final stand will be arrived at after taking into account views of both sides.

The minister said it was also decided that a Syndicate meeting has to be called for resolving the issue.

She said that the decisions were taken as it was felt that a tense environment was not right for the university.

Meanwhile, Mohanan Kunnummal said that a big majority of those who held protests in the varsity campus recently were persons who are in the "profession" of "continuing as students".

Kunnummal, who returned to the university office after a gap of 18 days, said that it was yet to be confirmed that those who protested in the campus and allegedly unleashed violence, were actually students.

"There is a big con going on in our state with some people joining an undergraduate course for three years and then not clearing any of the exams, after which they join another degree course.

"In this manner, they continue to be students. There are such professionals, whose profession is to continue as students and their main activity is to hold protests and unleash violence," he claimed.

The VC said that due to such persons and their activities, the good and poor students' education is affected.

He said that he did not come to university till now as he did not want his arrival to become a reason for any conflict in the campus.

Kunnummal said that he came to the office on Friday as a day ago he heard some Syndicate members say that the VC will not be blocked and that there will be no agitations.

"I came here today believing their words. I cleared all my files till date and signed over 1,800 degree certificates. I came here last on June 30 and had cleared all files pending till then and approved all degree certificates," he said.

Referring to the incident of the Registrar cancelling an event in which the Governor was to attend, the VC said what was done was "highly disrespectful".

Kunnummal said that the Governor was the head of the state and as Chancellor, he was also the head of the university.

"Disrespecting him is what was done. Asking him not to come after he arrived at the venue was highly disrespectful," he said.

He was referring to a private programme organised by a religious outfit and attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arelekar at the Kerala University Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag was displayed.

It had led to the Registrar K S Anil Kumar directing that the event be cancelled. However, the event was held and later Kumar was suspended by the VC.

Defending his actions, Kunnummal said that the Registrar was only suspended, as is the usual practice in such situations, and the Syndicate was tasked with finding out what actually happened.

"I only want them to follow the law," he added.

The Kerala University witnessed dramatic scenes and unprecedented protests by the Left student and youth outfits since the beginning of the month, following the suspension of the Registrar by Kunnummal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.