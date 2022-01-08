Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
People relieved at date of polls, signals end of anarchy: Sukhbir

Sukhbir thanked the ECI for bringing an end to the confusion, chaos and anarch, he claimed, was prevailing in Punjab with the poll announcement
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Punjab’s residents were relieved as the model code of conduct signals end of anarchy. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday hailed the announcement of Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab on February 14. “People of the state will immediately heave a big sigh of relief as the model code of conduct signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in Punjab,” he said, adding that the people of the state are ready and eagerly looking forward to voting in a strong, stable and development oriented SAD-BSP govt.

“Punjab is now ready for a return to a government that cares for its people with peace, communal harmony and people’s welfare as its top priorities. The SAD thanks the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the polls on schedule. We are the happiest . We are ready for action and were eagerly waiting for the bugle to be blown,” he said.

