Home / Cities / Others / People relieved at date of polls, signals end of anarchy: Sukhbir
others

People relieved at date of polls, signals end of anarchy: Sukhbir

Sukhbir thanked the ECI for bringing an end to the confusion, chaos and anarch, he claimed, was prevailing in Punjab with the poll announcement
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Punjab’s residents were relieved as the model code of conduct signals end of anarchy. (HT Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Punjab’s residents were relieved as the model code of conduct signals end of anarchy. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 08:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday hailed the announcement of Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab on February 14. “People of the state will immediately heave a big sigh of relief as the model code of conduct signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in Punjab,” he said, adding that the people of the state are ready and eagerly looking forward to voting in a strong, stable and development oriented SAD-BSP govt.

“Punjab is now ready for a return to a government that cares for its people with peace, communal harmony and people’s welfare as its top priorities. The SAD thanks the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the polls on schedule. We are the happiest . We are ready for action and were eagerly waiting for the bugle to be blown,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out