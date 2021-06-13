Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PERA CET online from June 16
others

PERA CET online from June 16

PUNE The Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA), an association of private universities in Maharashtra, have announced their Common Entrance Test (CET) examination dates for various professional courses, including engineering, food technology, pharmacy, management, education, architecture, law and hotel management, starting from July 16
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:48 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA), an association of private universities in Maharashtra, have announced their Common Entrance Test (CET) examination dates for various professional courses, including engineering, food technology, pharmacy, management, education, architecture, law and hotel management, starting from July 16.

“While the results will be declared on July 23, the examination will be conducted through an online proctored system,” said Prof Mangesh Karad, president of PERA India.

“Due to the pandemic PERA India had taken a decision in view of the students’ academic interest and for their health safety, to conduct an online entrance exam for private university admissions for various professional courses. The last date of PERA CET registration is July 10,” he added.

PERA CET will be conducting examinations on the July 16, 17, and 18 in multiple slots. The candidates can appear for the PERA CET exam from their homes. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of www.peraindia.in to get the latest updates on the exam.

Shantanu Deshpande, a class 12 student said, “Along with the Maharashtra CET exams, this private university CET exam is equally important for us. I want to take admission for engineering and there are some of the best private universities who offer quality education.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP