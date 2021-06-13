PERA CET online from June 16

PUNE The Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA), an association of private universities in Maharashtra, have announced their Common Entrance Test (CET) examination dates for various professional courses, including engineering, food technology, pharmacy, management, education, architecture, law and hotel management, starting from July 16.

“While the results will be declared on July 23, the examination will be conducted through an online proctored system,” said Prof Mangesh Karad, president of PERA India.

“Due to the pandemic PERA India had taken a decision in view of the students’ academic interest and for their health safety, to conduct an online entrance exam for private university admissions for various professional courses. The last date of PERA CET registration is July 10,” he added.

PERA CET will be conducting examinations on the July 16, 17, and 18 in multiple slots. The candidates can appear for the PERA CET exam from their homes. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of www.peraindia.in to get the latest updates on the exam.

Shantanu Deshpande, a class 12 student said, “Along with the Maharashtra CET exams, this private university CET exam is equally important for us. I want to take admission for engineering and there are some of the best private universities who offer quality education.”