Phaphamau Dalit killings: Police teams rushed to Pune, Lucknow to nab suspects

Police teams have been rushed to Pune and Lucknow to arrest the accomplices of Pawan Kumar Saroj, 23, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of four persons of a family in Phaphamau area of trans-Ganga. One of the four victims was raped before murder, police said.

Police said after Pawan’s interrogation crime branch teams have now been sent to Pune and Lucknow to arrest the accused.

Pawan told the police that his neighbour Gange had given him the number of the 25-year-old rape and murder victim. Pawan claimed that Gange is distant relative of the woman but lives in Pune.

Pawan’s relative Sonu is also a suspect in the case and is on the run. Police investigations revealed that he has fled to Lucknow.

Police on Sunday arrested Pawan Saroj of Korsand village in Tharwai area and claimed his involvement in Phaphamau murders and rape.

However, kin of the victims raised doubts on police claims and said that fair investigations of the case should be carried out and no innocent should be framed in the case.

SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi said police teams were continuously engaged in tracing other suspects. Soon police would take remand of Pawan Saroj to question him regarding his accomplices and establishing sequence of events.

Two named accused held in Mumbai

Another police team on Tuesday arrested two among eleven accused who were named in the FIR lodged by kin of victims after the gruesome killings.

The police teams arrested the duo in Mumbai and are taking them to Prayagraj where their blood samples will be taken for matching it with vaginal SWAB. Eight among eleven named accused were arrested the next day after the FIR while one of them is ill and is admitted to the hospital.

The named accused belonged to upper caste and includes a woman. Police officials later claimed that no clues of their involvement have been found during investigations.

The two persons arrested in Mumbai were identified as Ashok Singh and Kanha while Kuldeep Singh is admitted to the hospital. Police officials said the duo will be questioned soon after their arrival. Although no evidence is found against the named accused, they have not been given clean chit in the case yet.