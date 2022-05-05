Phaphamau, Khevrajpur multiple murders: Seven nabbed after encounter with police

The Prayagraj police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the two incidents of brutal multiple murders in the district with the arrest of seven members of an inter-state vagabond criminal gang after an encounter.

In the two incidents, bodies were found at Khevrajpur village of Tharwai (April 23, 2022) and Gohri Village in Phaphamau area (November 25, 2021) of the trans-Ganga regions of the district. The murders were committed by the arrested accused when they were looting the households. Some of the accused gangraped the women in the two incidents, police officials said.

Three members of the gang received bullet injuries in the encounter with the police in the wee hours on Wednesday. Firearms, tools used in the murder, looted cash, etc were recovered from their possession.

The UP government and ADG zone declared a reward of ₹1 lakh for the police team while IG Range declared a reward of ₹50,000 and SSP declared a separate award of ₹25,000.

ADG, zone, Prem Prakash, briefed mediapersons saying seven police teams had been constituted to work out the murders early. Investigations indicated similarity between the incidents of multiple murders. Police received clues which suggested that murders were committed by members of notorious Kharwar gang whose other members were arrested earlier for similar murders in the trans-Ganga region.

Acting on a tip off, police teams cornered gang members at an orchard near Badhanpur village in Tharwai at around 3 am. Two gang members opened fire on the police team when asked to surrender and tried to escape. In retaliatory firing, three gang members received injuries while two others were nabbed after a chase. The injured gang members were identified as Nawal Kumar Kharwar of Aurangabad in Bihar who carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his head, Rohit Kharwar who also carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his head, and PP Kharwar of Kaimur in Bihar. The other two were identified as Monu Kumar of Phaphamau and Akash Kharwar of Kaimur.

On their confession, police teams arrested Bhim Kumar Gautam and his wife Sanngeeta who allegedly helped and sheltered the gang members. A country-made firearm, 5 live bullets, 2 iron rods, an axe, a hammer, a screwdriver and ₹42,700 in cash were recovered from their possession.

ADG Zone further said that other accomplices of the arrested accused identified as Murgi Pankh, Debhi Kharwar, Bundela aka Sarangi, Dedhgaon aka Babhna, Chintu Kharwar and Neha Kharwar are still at large. The arrested gang members are part of the gang which was busted earlier and were involved in incidents of multiple murders committed earlier at Soraon, Nawabganj, Kaundhiara and Tharwai areas besides the recent incidents at Khevrajpur and Phaphamau.

The ADG said that a cash reward of ₹50,000 each has been declared on the three absconding gang members including Murgi Pankh, Debhi Kharwar, Bundela aka Sarangi.

The gang members are spread in different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. One of them Sangeeta Kharwar of Bihar had a love marriage with auto driver Bhim Kumar Gautam of Phaphamau. Her daughter Neha married Rohit Kharwar of Kaimur in Bihar in 2018. Rohit started visiting Phaphamau frequently with other gang members. Sangeeta’s husband Bhim Kumar, his son Monu and others used to carry out reconnaissance in villages pretending to be auto drivers and selling honey, balloons etc.

How they chose their targets

The gang targeted houses where the boundary walls were low and it was situated close to the main road and was isolated, and those houses where there were more women. The gang used to live near Phaphamau Railway Station amidst dense bushes. As the gang members frequently used to consume pork, they used to live near areas where there were pork meat shops. Police received a clue about the gang members through one of the pork meat traders in Phaphamau.

Rich left untouched

The gang members did not target rich families as it was not easy to barge inside their houses and they feared that they might own licensed firearms. The gang members assaulted the victims in Phaphamau and Khevrajpur with sharp-edged and blunt weapons before they could raise an alarm. In the Khevrajpur incident, they left one of the five-year-old girls as she was asleep and did not pose any threat. Some of the gang members confessed to have gang raped one of the women victims at Phaphamau and two women at Khevrajpur incident. The gang looted cash ₹5,600 after killing four family members in Phaphamau and ₹2,100 in the incident at Khevrajpur. The gang members then fled to their native places through train and other means.

