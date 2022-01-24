Phaphamau multiple murder: Justice for victims to be a big issue in poll

PRAYAGRAJ: Murder of four members of a family in Phaphamau area of tran-Ganga region of the district is likely to be a major issue during this state assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the police have failed to crack the murders till date and have instead sent three suspects behind the bars against whom no concrete evidence has still been found, the Dalit community in Phaphamau are up in arms over the gruesome murders and rape with one of the victims, a woman.

Meanwhile, many senior leaders of different political parties, including Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, have visited the village and consoled the aggrieved kin while demanding justice for them.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Rawan also met the kin of the victims and assured them of all support to get justice. While, around two months have passed and the dust has settled down in the case, anger still remains among them victims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 24 last year, the bodies of a middle-aged couple, their 25-year-old daughter and 10-year-old differently able son were found at their house in Phaphamau area.

Their kin lodged FIR against 11 named persons of upper caste Thakur family following which they were arrested. However, police later arrested a 23-year-old labourer Pawan Saroj and claimed that he committed the rape and murders as the young woman refused his advances.

The kin of the victims raised doubts on the police theory and demanded fair investigations in the case. Few days later, the police arrested two youths Shashi Patel and his cousin Rajneesh Patel of neighbouring villages.

Police said that Shashi was in an affair with the woman and was in contact with her through chat. “Despite being pressurized for marriage by the woman, Shashi was reluctant to marry her as she was from different caste. Shashi came from Gurgaon on November 21 and killed the woman and her kin after raping her,” the police had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A close relative of the victims, who is a CRPF man posted in Jharkhand, said that the family was unsatisfied with the police action till now. “Our different demands including CBI probe into the incident is still pending. We are still waiting for justice. Police should crack the case and arrest the real culprits. Moreover, our other demands which include jobs to family members of the victims should also be fulfilled,” he said.

Congress district vice president Manoj Pasi said that police failed in taking action against culprits and instead sent innocent persons to jail. “Dalit community is in rage over the injustice and will give a befitting reply in state assembly elections. If Congress comes to power, then a CBI probe will be initiated into the gruesome murders,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, BJP leader of trans-Ganga area Sushil Maharaj claimed that the family of victims was satisfied with the police action and compensation provided to them. “Some persons are unnecessarily making it an issue for political gains. BJP leaders will again meet the kin and will talk to them to learn if they have any complaints,” he further said.

Local Samajwadi Party leader Sandeep Yadav said that not only the kin of victims, but Dalit community was still waiting for justice in brutal murders and rape. “Police implicated innocents to save the real culprits. Justice will be ensured to victims after Samajwadi Party comes to power,” he said.

SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal said that investigations were still underway and teams were on work to identify suspects. “Justice will be ensured into the incident at any cost,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}