Pharmacists across UP to sport black badges from today

LUCKNOW: Pharmacists across Uttar Pradesh will sport black badges during their work hours from Monday, in support of their 20-point demand including wage revision, right to prescribe medicines and appointment of pharmacists at all health sub-centres.

The pharmacists on Sunday staged protest at chief medical officer’s (CMO) offices in all districts and now they have planned to continue their agitation wearing black badges.

“We have held discussions on almost all the demands with senior officials in the state administration and they have agreed upon several in principle. But despite that they are not issuing orders for the same hence we have decided to stage protest in all districts of the state,” said Sunil Yadav, executive regional president of the Diploma Pharmacists Association, who was at the protest site, CMO’s office in Lucknow.

For almost the entire day, pharmacists staged protest at the CMO’s office and raised slogans in support of their demands. “We will now work wearing black badges from Sunday onwards and continue it till December 8,” said Yadav.

The protesting pharmacists also handed over a memorandum of theirs demands to officials of the health department. “From December 9, we will hold work boycott for two-hours daily,” said Yadav.