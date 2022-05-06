PhD admission: New UGC guidelines to be implemented from 2022-23
New guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) for PhD scholars would be implemented in Allahabad University (AU) from academic session 2022-23.
Since, AU would be holding admissions for the PhD courses against the vacant seats at the main campus and its constituent colleges for the academic session 2021-22, the UGC guidelines for PhD aspirants who haven’t cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) or aren’t eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) won’t be implemented at AU.
Once the guidelines are implemented, AU like other universities, would have to reserve 60 percent of the vacant seats of PhD courses for candidates who have passed NET or have bagged JRF, AU officials said.
The remaining 40 percent seats will be filled by conducting Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET). The UGC has sent a proposal to all the central universities and AU has started making the necessary preparation, said AU officials.
“According to the guidelines issued by the UGC for admission to PhD courses at AU, NET and JRF qualified candidates will be given due reservation in PhD admission from academic session 2022-23,” said public relation officer (PRO), prof Jaya Kapoor.
Presently the admission process for the academic session 2021-22 through CRET-2021 at AU has commenced. So, admission in this session will be done the same way as was done in previous years.
The last date of application is May 16. Admission will be given against 614 vacant seats of 41 subjects. Of these, 227 seats are at AU and 387 seats are in constituent colleges. The maximum number of 62 seats is in department of Chemistry. At the same time, there are no seats in Urdu, Persian, Agriculture Botany and Rural Technology. Through CRET, admission will be given in PhD in AU, CMP degree College, Allahabad degree College, Iswar Saran Degree College, Jagat Taran Girls Degree College, SS Khanna Degree College, Arya Kanya Degree College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Government Degree College and Ewing Christian College (ECC).
NET-JRF qualified students will also have to appear in the level one of the CRET for admission to PhD courses for the academic session 2021 at AU. In level-II i.e. interview, a weightage of three additional marks will be given to NET and five marks to JRF candidates, officials said.
Retired Delhi Police officers to be given military-like last rites
Retired officers of the Delhi Police will also be accorded funerals with official honours and a wreath will be laid on their mortal remains on behalf of the commissioner of police, a recognition that has so far been reserved only for serving officers who die in the line of duty, according to an order released by the force.
Deaflympics: Gorakhpur girl Aditya star of India’s golden effort in badminton
A family in Gorakhpur went sleepless on Thursday as they - parents Digvijay Nath Yadav, his wife Ankur Yadav and two kids Pallavi and Aviral – remained glued to the laptop to watch the elder daughter, Aditya Yadav, in action at the Deaflympics in Brazil. Besides many, Uttar Pradesh's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath too hailed the success of Aditya Yadav.
Rural parts of Pune report higher vaccination rate than urban areas
From the last few days, vaccination rate at rural areas in Pune is higher than that of city areas, according to the data furnished from CoWin app. Pune rural has seen over 11,741 jabs on May 4 against 5,632 jabs in urban areas of Pune district. Speaking about the numbers in urban areas, Dr Suryakant Deokar,PMC immunisation officer said that in the PMC limits, first and second dose beneficiaries have received their jabs.
Madhya Pradesh high court acquits medico in girlfriend murder case, raps police
The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has acquitted a former medical student in the case of murder of his colleague and asked the state government to compensate him with ₹42 lakh for spending 4,740 days in jail. Chandresh filed an appeal in the high court.
Improve work culture, complete work on time: Minister
UP public works department minister Jitin Prasada instructed PWD engineers to improve the work culture on Thursday. Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work on Mohansarai-Varanasi road, he directed the departmental engineer to expedite work. He also met MLAs. He instructed officials to get the work completed as fast as possible. Prasada directed the departmental engineers to ensure high quality as per the standard in the construction work of roads.
