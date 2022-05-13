Phoolkali celebrates 10 years of freedom
Phoolkali celebrated a decade in freedom, after spending nearly 50 years as a begging elephant in Uttar Pradesh. Years of mistreatment, abuse and inadequate care had left her with several medical issues like abscesses, infected wounds and worn out footpads.
Ten years ago, wildlife conservation NGO Wildlife SOS and the UP Forest Department rescued Phoolkali, giving her the chance to live a kinder and safer life at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, Mathura, informed Arnita Shandilya, the public relations officer for Wildlife SOS.
To celebrate her 10th rescue anniversary, the Wildlife SOS team decided to do something special for Phoolkali. The team spent their day installing a treat in the shape of the number ‘10’ using bamboo and green fodder and organised a mouth-watering spread of bananas, watermelon, papayas and pumpkins by the riverside. Phoolkali was delighted to see the feast waiting for her when she returned from a dip in the river with her companions Maya and Emma.
Prior to her rescue in 2012, Phoolkali spent her days walking along the chaotic streets of Agra, begging for alms. Years of overwork, abuse and neglect had not only left her with ailments such as cracked toenails and painfully damaged footpads and cuticles with severe toenail abscesses, but she also suffered from psychological trauma, informed Shandilya.
Much like humans, elephants are social animals and separation from their herd tends to have a grave impact on their psychological well-being. For decades, Phoolkali had been deprived of the chance to interact with other elephants, forcing her to endure a lonely and cruel life.
At the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura, Phoolkali was introduced to an elephant named Maya, who was rescued from a circus in 2010.The two elephants have grown inseparable over time and Maya’s companionship has played a significant role in Phoolkali’s decade-long recovery journey, said the PRO.
“Today, 65-year-old Phoolkali is a completely different elephant, who has regained not only her strength but also her confidence. She enjoys taking long walks to the Yamuna riverside, which is located close to the rescue centre and spends hours playing in the water. In all her years in captivity, Phoolkali had never been in the water but shortly after her arrival at the Wildlife SOS centre, she discovered the joys of soaking in the refreshing jumbo pool in her enclosure,” said Shandilya.
Baiju Raj MV, director, conservation projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Years of neglect and abuse had a detrimental effect on Phoolkali’s health and it has taken a long time for her to recover. As part of her ongoing treatment, Phoolkali gets relaxing medicated footbaths, her overgrown footpads are trimmed regularly, and she is on a nutritious, healthy diet.”
Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary, Wildlife SOS, said, “Elephants are highly intelligent, social beings and form extremely strong familial bonds with one another, both in the wild and in captivity. Being separated from the herd can be immensely stressful and traumatic for an elephant. Today, we are happy to see the bond of trust and friendship between Phoolkali, Maya and Emma.”
Ludhiana | GNKCW convocation: 457 degrees conferred
As many as 457 degrees were conferred to students during the convocation ceremony at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, on Friday. Degrees were awarded to students of BA, BCom, BCA , BBA and honours, along with post graduate students of MA (English), MCom, PGDMC and PGDCA. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former, MLA ( Amritsar North), graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Charbagh in Lucknow: Quiet by day, the melee returns after dusk
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is yet to come out with a fool proof plan to streamline traffic in Charbagh despite high court orders. Street vendors who remain absent from the road during the day return by evening, autorickshaws and buses continue to be parked haphazardly between Durgapuri and Charbagh: all due to a lack of monitoring by the authorities. Space for only 44 autorickshaws has been marked at the stand.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Cartoon City
The voluptuous fecundity of Mario Miranda, bristling with overcrowded trains, eateries, wedding pandals and street corners, featuring the flotsam and jetsam of familiar characters like the buxom Miss Nimbu Pani and Miss Fonseca and the odd, sly, street stray, each an essential part of the jigsaw that made up the throbbing city, especially its Southern -most tip; Laxman's browbeaten but stoic Common Man, (perhaps Mumbai's original man from Matunga?)
9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana lads trump Amritsar
At the two-day 9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, which commenced on Friday, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Ludhiana boys' team registered a dominant 11-1 win over Amritsar. In boys' category, a total of 12 teams—Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ropar, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla— participated. Ludhiana beat Sangrur 7-3 in the first semi-final match and in the second semi-final match, Amritsar beat Patiala 6-4.
Passenger Services Committee inspects Ludhiana railway station
The Passenger Services Committee, led by chairperson Ramesh Chandra Ratan, on Friday visited the Ludhiana railway station to inspect the facilities for rail passengers here. The committee pointed out the dirty toilets and also took note of violations by the books' shops inside the station. After the news of the committee's scheduled arrival on Friday reached the officials here, a cleanliness drive was initiated at the station for the past two days.
