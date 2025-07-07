Phulpur conversion case: Week on, mastermind evades arrest; multi-state search underway

Despite more than a week having passed since the conversion case involving a Scheduled Caste girl from Phulpur, Prayagraj—who was allegedly lured to Thrissur, Kerala, with promises of money and converted to Islam—came to light, the key accused and mastermind, Mohd Taj, remains absconding and out of police reach. The ACP stated that some leads regarding the possible whereabouts of the mastermind have been obtained, and that Prayagraj Police, in coordination with the ATS, are working closely to apprehend him at the earliest. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Prayagraj police have deployed three separate teams to different states to track down the mastermind of the case. Additionally, they have started scanning mobile records and travel details of the relatives of all the three accused—two of whom, including a 19-year-old woman, are currently in jail in connection with the case.

During police interrogation, one of the accused, Daraksha Bano, revealed that Mohd Taj is a resident of Jogia Sheikhpur in Phulpur, Prayagraj. He is her sister’s brother-in-law and has been working in Kerala for many years. She admitted to taking the teenage girl to Kerala at Taj’s insistence.

As per Daraksha, Taj had told her that girls were needed for jobs there and that he would receive a commission for arranging this.

Based on the last location, three police teams are currently searching for Taj in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and other states, but no leads have been found so far.

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Phulpur) Pankaj Lavania, close family members of all the three accused are being questioned about the activities of the accused and why they failed to notice any suspicious behavior.

“We have collected mobile numbers and bank account details of the family members and relatives of all three accused, including mastermind Taj, and are thoroughly scanning them for any evidence that could indicate their involvement in the conversion racket,” ACP (Phulpur) Pankaj Lavania said. “It is unlikely that Daraksha took the girl to Thrissur, Kerala, without her mother knowing anything about her whereabouts. We are repeatedly questioning the parents and siblings of all three accused,” he added.

At present, police are conducting raids across multiple states and are also investigating any possible links between the accused and terror organizations. Despite these efforts, the mastermind remains out of reach. Three police teams were dispatched last week to track him down at suspected hideouts in different states.

It may be noted that the 15-year-old girl from Phulpur was taken to Kerala on May 8 by Daraksha Bano, a woman from her neighborhood in the same village. There, she was allegedly forcibly converted to Islam at a camp run by a terrorist organisation in Thrissur, Kerala, and efforts were made to indoctrinate her into terrorism under the guise of Jihad.

On May 28, after safely recovering the girl, police arrested and sent the accused Daraksha Bano and another accused, Mohammad Kaif, to jail. Authorities are now seeking to take both accused on remand for further investigation into the case.

According to senior police officials, if Taj had indeed been working in Kerala, as claimed by accused Daraksha Bano, it is likely that he may have targeted several other girls as well. The full extent of the racket will come to light once Taj is apprehended.