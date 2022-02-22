Pilibhit Sadar seat: It’s a fight between rebels and those making bid to claim family legacy

Lucknow The Pilibhit Sadar assembly seat is witnessing a fight between family members to claim political legacy and rebels who are trying to make a mark in local politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Sanjay Singh Gangwar from the seat. A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rebel, Gangwar had defeated former minister and Samajwadi Party candidate Riyaz Ahmed in the 2017 assembly election. Ahmed, who represented Pilibhit Sadar seat in the legislative assembly for five terms, died due to Covid-19 in April 2021.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded BSP rebel Shailendra Singh Gangwar while the BSP has given ticket to Shane Ali, the son of Riyaz Ahmed, who was trying to get the SP ticket. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded Ali’s maternal uncle Shakeel Ahmed Noori. Both Ali and Noori are claiming the political legacy of Riyaz Ahmed who had a sway over Muslim voters in the district.

The BSP, which has never won the Pilibhit assembly seat, hopes to break the jinx by fielding Shane Ali who is banking on the sympathy wave for his father. Earlier, the BSP had announced to field Mushtaq Ahmed but later gave ticket to SP rebel Shane Ali. In the 2007 assembly election, the BSP had bagged two Puranpur and Bisalpur seats while the BJP had won Barkhera seat and the SP had captured Pilibhit Sadar seat.

In the 2012 assembly election, the SP had won Pilibhit Sadar, Barkhera and Puranpur seats while the Congress had bagged the Bisalpur seat. The BJP had bagged all the four seats—Pilibhit Sadar, Barkhera, Bisalpur and Puranpur—in the 2017 UP polls.

On Barkhera seat, the BJP has denied ticket to its sitting MLA Kisanlal Rajput and has fielded another party leader Swami Pravakta Nand. The BJP has fielded Vivek Verma, the son of sitting party MLA Ram Sharan Verma, from Bisalpur seat. Sitting party MLA Baburam Paswan has been given ticket from Puranpur assembly seat.

The SP has fielded Hemraj Verma from Barkhera seat, Arti (who goes by one name) from Puranpur seat and Divya Gangawar from Bisalpur seat. The BSP is working on Muslim-Dalit formula to regain its lost ground in the district. The party has fielded former minister Anis Ahmed Khan from Bisalpur seat, Mohan Swarup from Barkhera seat and Ashok Kumar Raja from Puranpur assembly seat.

The Congress has fielded Harpreet Pal Singh from Barkhera seat, Ishwar Dayal Paswan from Puranpur seat and Shikha Pandey from Bisalpur seat. Known as mini-Punjab of UP due to large Sikh population, Pilibhit is famous for bamboo flutes, rice mills, sugarcane production and tiger reserve. The BJP, the SP, the BSP and the Congress have mobilised their cadre in the district to secure victory in the assembly election.

Union home minister Amit Shah recalled the contribution of Sikh gurus while addressing a public meeting on Monday. He assured the people if voted to power, the BJP government will restart Majhola sugar mill. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav raised the farmers’ issue drawing the attention of the people towards the last year’s “killing” of four farmers in the neighbouring Lakhimpur Kheri district in his public meeting held on Monday.

“The SP government will not only take strict action against the killers but will launch various schemes for the welfare of farmers,” Akhilesh said. Addressing a public meeting, BSP national general secretary SC Mishra said the BSP government worked without discrimination on the basis of caste and religion.

