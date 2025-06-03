Pilibhit woman hacked to death by husband, in-law

A woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her husband and brother-in-law, in Jullupur village of Pilibhit district, on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to police, Nanhhi Devi, 38, was on her way to her maternal home with her mother, Anita, when the attack occurred. Primary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The deceased’s brother, Rajneesh, alleged that his brother-in-law had called on Tuesday asking him to take his sister away. Following this, their mother came to get her. In the afternoon, both mother and daughter were returning to their maternal home when her son-in-law, Akhilesh Mishra, and his brother, Hariom, attacked Nanhhi Devi with sharp-edged weapons.

After the attack, the accused fled, leaving Nanhi Devi critically injured. She was rushed to the community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared her dead. The police were promptly informed, who sent it for a post-mortem examination. Nanhhi Devi was mother to two 13 and 15-year-old girls.

Deputy superintendent of police (Puranpur Circle), Prateek Dahiya, described the incident as “serious” and confirmed that an investigation is underway. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend Akhilesh and his brother.

“The motive behind the murder remains under investigation, though preliminary findings point to ongoing domestic tensions. Multiple teams have been tasked to arrest the absconding accused,” he said.