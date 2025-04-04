Pilot project: PMC to use drones for anti-larvae spraying on rooftops

To promote a clean and healthy environment, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched an intensive anti-larvae and drain cleaning campaign across Sangam City on Thursday. PMC workers busy carrying out anti-larvae spraying in drains in Teliyarganj locality in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT Photo)

The campaign will include spraying anti-larvae in drains and vacant plots across the city throughout the week, as well as ensuring that all major drains are cleaned before the onset of monsoon, shared municipal commissioner Chandramohan Garg after holding a meeting with senior municipal officials, employees, IEC team, and other departments concerned, to strategise the campaign.

The PMC has provided shoulder-mounted machines and sprinkler systems in each ward. Large drains will be sprayed using sprinkler machines. Additionally, as part of a pilot project, anti-larvae will be sprayed on the rooftops and other inaccessible areas of selected buildings using drone technology, he shared.

PMC will use its two drones from Saturday and will add extra if needed. Anti-larvae spraying will be done during the day, while fogging will be conducted in the evening to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, he informed.

He said that the primary goal is to protect citizens from mosquito-borne diseases and maintain cleanliness. “The use of drone technology and modern machinery will make this initiative even more effective. Our commitment is to make Prayagraj clean, healthy, and free from mosquitoes,” he added.

Complete drain cleaning before monsoon

The municipal corporation has deployed 23 machines for the cleaning of all city drains. For drains deeper than 1 metre, its engineering department is completing the tender process. Drain cleaning covered in the tender will be completed on time, while other drains will be cleaned using existing municipal resources. To ensure smooth execution, 100 additional sanitation workers will be deployed, said Garg.