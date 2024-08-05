Plans afoot to revive Varuna, Assi rivers

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department has sent a detailed project report to the SMCG (State Mission for Clean Ganga) for the revival of Varuna river. The river originates at Phoolpur, Prayagraj and falls into the Ganga near Namo Ghat. Special plantation drives to be carried out along the river banks for development of vegetation. (Pic for representation)

The officials of the department apprised divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma in a meeting organised on August 1 regarding compliance with the orders passed by National Green Tribunal for the revival/restoration of Varuna and Assi rivers.

The officials said the DPR has been sent to SMCG regarding revival of Varuna river.

The divisional commissioner directed the officials to send a reminder again.

He directed divisional forest officer, Prayagraj to plant trees under the supervision of district magistrate Prayagraj for vegetation development along with restoration of embankments and riparian zones of Basuhi and Morwa rivers and asked to fix the responsibility of SDM, DPRO and BDO in relation to the above.

For the management of waste water falling into Morwa river and management of industrial waste released into Varuna river, DPR of Rs137 crore has been sent to the government by Irrigation Department Bandhi division.

For Varuna river, instructions were also given to remove silt and strengthen the embankments and develop vegetation on the banks. DFO Varanasi Swati Singh said that 18,500 saplings have been planted in June-July.

The Divisional Commissioner directed to do massive tree plantation on both the banks of Assi and Varuna river with the help of Forest Department, Panchayati Raj, MNREGA and directed to plant those plants which can survive in water.

The divisional commissioner directed the Municipal Corporation and Pollution Department to run a campaign against the hotels, establishments and private buildings located on the banks of Varuna and ask them to undertake dense plantation between the building and the river bank behind them.

He instructed the officials of Varanasi Nagar Nigam to identify the hotels and buildings located on the banks of Varuna river, which are throwing garbage and filth in the river, by taking photographs, videography and impose fines on them.

For sewage treatment, it was directed to run a continuous tree plantation campaign for the development of vegetation with the cooperation of DFO Varanasi under the direction of CDO in rural areas and Municipal Commissioner in urban areas.

In the meeting, Jal Nigam decided to increase the current capacity of various STP plants, including increasing the current capacity of Dinapur.