PM Modi inaugurates Jammu railway division, leaders celebrate development

The long-awaited inauguration of the Jammu railway division by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was celebrated by key political figures, including chief minister Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, and Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh. Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the new railway division in Jammu on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project virtually. (PTI Photo)

The announcement follows the successful trial run of the train between Srinagar and Katra. With the completion of the 17-km Katra-Reasi rail track and final inspection by the commissioner of railways safety scheduled for January 7 and 8, Modi is likely to inaugurate the direct train from Delhi to Srinagar before January 26.

In his speech at the inaugural ceremony, Omar said, “Instead, the new rail division at Jammu is expected to create jobs, enhance trade and boost tourism. Today is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. The railway division was a long pending demand of the people and today, it has been fulfilled.”

Contrary to the fears of the trading community in Jammu, the CM noted that the rail connectivity to Kashmir will strengthen Jammu’s economy. “We anticipate significant benefits, including a boost in trade and tourism. And, we will ensure that Jammu reaps benefits of this development (rail link to Kashmir).”

He also felt that the new rail division inaugurated on Monday would create job opportunities. “With control and coordination now based in Jammu, local recruitment will get priority. This will bring job opportunities to the youth or our region and at the same time give impetus to. local economy,” he said.

Omar said that Kashmir rail link would bring an end to disruptions in connectivity and ensure 24x7 connectivity with the rest of the country. He said that the new service would increase trade and tourism while reducing the high cost of flights during winter. “With the train to Srinagar, people will benefit from better connectivity,” he added.

Lieutenant governor Sinha echoed Abdullah’s sentiments, congratulating the people for the new railway division. He credited Prime Minister Modi for overseeing the quick completion of long-pending projects.

“Earlier, it took a long time to complete things, but under the guidance of PM Modi, works have been completed quickly and on time. This has led to rapid development,” Sinha said. He also noted the substantial growth in investment and infrastructure, pointing out that Jammu would soon boast of a world-class railway station, one of only five such stations in India.

Sinha emphasised the far-reaching impact of ongoing projects in the region, including the construction of the Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, and the upcoming connection between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

“Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing ₹40,000 crore worth of railway projects, and work is underway in Baramulla, Uri, Jammu, and Poonch,” he said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh commemorated the historic progress made in rail infrastructure, noting that it took 50 years for the first train to reach Jammu, and now, after a series of challenges, the region is on the cusp of connecting with Srinagar.

“In 2014, railways work had been stalled due to alignment issues in Reasi. But after the intervention of (former minister) Suresh Prabhu, work resumed, and today we have the highest bridge in the world here,” Singh said.

Singh also highlighted the importance of the two Vande Bharat trains that now serve Udhampur and Kathua, calling the introduction of the new division a catalyst for increased tourism and trade. “This will make Jammu the most connected city in North India, with rail, road, and air links,” he said. (With ANI inputs)