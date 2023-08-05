PM to virtually lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Kanpur, Jhansi rly stations

Kanpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Kanpur Central, Jhansi, and 507 other railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat station scheme on Sunday. Proposed model for redevelopment of Kanpur Central railway station. (HT Photo)

As part of the project, ₹767 crore would be spent on redeveloping Kanpur Central station over the next three years, said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyaya, the chief spokesperson for North Central Railways, adding that adequate space would be left to add two more platforms.

The notable feature of the project is that the Heritage Building on the Cantt side would not be affected during this project. The major changes would be made on the city side of Kanpur Central. The existing block of ticket counters would be shifted there to (possibly) create space for a third platform. At present, the central has 10 platforms, which host 350 trains every day.

In the next three years, apart from the state-of-the-art building, an entirely new road would be laid to station, a circulating area, waiting hall, and escalators would be added while the existing one would be improved. A three-star hotel, a shopping complex, and a multi-purpose parking is also proposed, along with direct connectivity to Metro from the Kanpur Central.

The redevelopment of Jhansi station has been planned with a budget of ₹477 crore aiming to provide international-level amenities. Divisional railway manager, Jhansi Deepak Sinha, said railway stations of Banda, Mahoba, Chitrakoot Dham, Lalitpur, Orai-Jalaun have also been included for redevelopment in the first phase. Babina, Bharua Sumerpur in Hamirpur, Kalpi, Mauranipur, Talbehat in Lalitpur, Eit, and Konch stations in Jalaun would be included in the second phase.

Significantly, Jhansi is one of most important rail transition points connecting North-Central India with South India. Around 200 trains cross through the route on a daily basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON