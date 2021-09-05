Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC handing out on-the-spot permissions to Ganesh mandals this year

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:52 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) encroachment department is handing out on-the-spot permissions to Ganesh mandals who have written proof that the said mandal was granted permission to erect a public mandap (stage) last year.

No new permissions will be handed out this year due to the Covid pandemic and the PMC is not entertaining any applications at any of its offices or wards in the city.

Instead the encroachment department is making the rounds of the city, street by street, enquiring about mandap permissions and ensuring no illegal set-ups are taking place.

The 10-day Ganesh festival this year begins on September 10, Ganesh Chathurthi.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ganpati festival will be celebrated with restrictions given by the state government. Accordingly, mandals which have their own temples should celebrate within the temples. For others, a small mandap with simple celebrations is allowed. Our officials are on the spot, checking last year’s permission for this year,” said Madhav Jagtap, PMC’s deputy commissioner and head of the encroachment/illegal construction removal department.

“There are around 2,000 mandals in Pune city. Once the festival starts, we are going to keep a watch on the mandals. We have formed vigilance squads who will check illegal mandaps or any other encroachments around the city,” Jagtap added.

Mahesh Suryvanshi, treasurer, Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal trust said, “All the Ganpati mandals in Pune are going to follow guidelines and restrictions given by the state government, as well as the PMC and police department. Already, due to the pandemic the financial backbone of the mandals is gone for a toss, so there are fewer mandals who would be installing mandaps this year.”

