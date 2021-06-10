PMC investigates 1,923 illegal beneficiaries covered under Urban Poor Medical scheme

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Ajit Jagtap, has warned about action against corporators who had pressured the administration for inclusion of names of citizens not eligible to claim a refund of ₹1 lakh under a scheme for poor and economically disadvantaged that covered medical expenses.

A total of 1,923 residents are under scanner for claiming benefits under the Urban Poor health scheme, despite being not eligible.

Under the scheme, only those who don’t own property are eligible. According to PMC officials, the civic body began verification of the beneficiaries of the scheme currently being implemented by the civic health department.

The PMC list of illegal beneficiaries specifies that they have been paying property tax and have properties in their names.

A senior official at the department said that if the civic body finds that a particular elected representative has pressed for the allotment, then evidence will be gathered and based on that, action will be taken.

Under the scheme aimed at alleviating the plight of the poor citizens suffering due to Cocid-19, financial assistance of ₹1 lakh is provided by the PMC for medical treatment.

Similarly, medical treatment is also provided under the state government’s Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana, to the poor.

Additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said “We are reviewing all the three schemes. As many as 12,000 citizens benefited from the urban-poor scheme in 2020. We are now probing the financial condition of these beneficiaries and whether they have properties in their name. Of the total beneficiaries, 632 beneficiaries have been found to have properties in their names. The PMC is now in the process of issuing notices. There are currently only one lakh Ayushman Bharat Yojana card holders, and the ward offices have been directed to increase their number by inviting beneficiaries eligible for the scheme.”

“It happens that corporators do recommend names for the scheme, but at this stage I am not making any official statement. This is at a very primary stage. Details are being verified. Also those don’t have property are eligible for this, while property owners are not included in this category,” Agarwal added.

The Urban Poor Health scheme is applicable for general ward residents.

Health services in private hospitals are provided only as per CGHS rate schedule.

Members under this scheme get required medicines free of cost from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) dispensary

How to apply for urban poor scheme?

Citizens under the jurisdiction of the PMC, who are willing to take membership under the urban poor scheme are supposed to fill a form from the health department, and submit an attested photo copy of ration card, birth certificate of children and birth certificate of family members.

For current financial year, income certificate up to Rs1 lakh from the tehsildar’s office or photo copy of below poverty line (BPL) card, yellow ration card; or for citizens living in a slum area, a service tax receipt for the slum rehabilitation department is mandatory.

For one financial year, ₹200 ( ₹100 as registration fee and ₹100 as annual subscription) is to be deposited

After submitting all required documents and depositing membership fees, an urban poor health scheme card is handed over at the PMC’s main building, room no 333

If a member has lost the original card for the financial year, a duplicate card is issued pm payment of ₹100.

The urban poor card is valid for one financial year. Every financial year, citizens have to renew the membership.

Urban poor health scheme covers the following family members:

Member’s wife/husband

Mother and father of member

Only first two children aged less than 25 years.