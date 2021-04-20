Home / Cities / Others / PMC order confirms shops selling essential commodities to run from 7am to 11am
PUNE After the Maharashtra cabinet, on Tuesday, urged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a complete lockdown in the state for the next 15 days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reduced the timings of essential commodity shops from 7am to 11 am
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:06 PM IST
PUNE After the Maharashtra cabinet, on Tuesday, urged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a complete lockdown in the state for the next 15 days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reduced the timings of essential commodity shops from 7am to 11 am.

However, the PMC has allowed home delivery services of essential items till 6pm.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular and allowed grocery, vegetable, fruits, dairy, bakery and chicken vendors to operate between 7am and 11 AM from Wednesday, April 21. Earlier, the shops were open till 6 pm on weekdays and till 11am on weekends.

The decision from the PMC came as citizens were found roaming the streets, purchasing essential items. The Maharashtra government has also enforced strict restrictions allowing essential services from 7am to 11am only.

Kumar, in his order, said, “The shops would remain open from 7am to 11am, but they can do home delivery till 6pm. On Saturday and Sunday there is a strict lockdown and only allowed dairy and medical shops are allowed till 11am.”

The PMC, as per an earlier order of April 14, allowed industrial units and construction sites with the facility of in- house labour camps to operate in the city.

In a separate order, PMC also banned all religious gatherings for Wednesday’s Ram Navami; Mahavir Jayanti on April 25; and Hanuman Jayanti on April 27. The order issued by Vikram Kumar said there will be no processions, and instead, all programes can be online.

As per the order, services like maids, drivers, e-commerce, medical assistants for senior citizens and messes would remain operational as per previous directions.

Open till 11am

Restrictions till May 1

- Grocery, vegetables, fruit, dairy, bakery, mutton, chicken and egg vendors

-Agricultural related shops selling seeds, fertilizers

- Pet shops

- Shops providing materials for pre-monsoon works

