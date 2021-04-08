PMC, PCMC offer full support to industries willing to run vaccine camps on campus

PUNE The administrations of the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will provide full-fledged support to industries willing to conduct vaccination camps on the company premises.

After a circular from the central government, on allowing industries to start vaccinations from April 11, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), took the initiative to discuss proceedings regarding vaccination with civic commissioners Vikram Kumar of the PMC and Rajesh Patil of the PCMC.

“We have created two email IDs on which companies willing to conduct vaccination camps can share the names. There should be at least 100 people for vaccination,” said Vikram Kumar.

“We expect a list of candidates along with their Aadhar cards to be ready when our team visits the campus for vaccination. We will need one waiting room, one for vaccination, one room where vaccinated employees can rest and one room for data entry, “ added Kumar.

The PMC and PCMC will tie up with hospitals and have appointed nodal officers to look after the process.

Kumar added, “If one company does not have 100 employees above the age 45, then another company can join them, as 100 is the minimum number to conduct a camp,” added Kumar.

PCMC’s Rajesh Patil said, “We have already conducted vaccination drives in companies like Telco and Thermax. We have created 15 teams which will conduct camps in companies which fall within PCMC limits.”

The companies which fall in rural areas will be taken care of by the Zilla Parishad CEO and district collector.

Industries from the Chakan belt have requested the lowering of the age limit for vaccination, as many employees fall between the ages of 18 and 45 years.

“Most of the industries in Chakan have employees below 45, and we are willing to get them vaccinated. We request the government to think it over it as it will be an important decision,” said Dileep Batwal, secretary, Federation of Chakan industries.

Nodal officers for vaccination at the work place:

For PMC

Ashish Agarwal: 09764006478

Email: Vaccination.campus@gmail.com; punevaccination.campus@gmail.com

For PCMC

Nilkanth Poman: 99225 01908

Email : n.poman@pcmcindia.gov.in

Vijay Vaware: 7057766222