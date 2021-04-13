Home / Cities / Others / PMC releases list of 30 vaccination centres offering Covaxin’s second dose
others

PMC releases list of 30 vaccination centres offering Covaxin’s second dose

PUNE Due to reserved Covaxin stock in the city, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has now brought out a list of 30 dedicated Covaxin centres dedicated to providing only second Covaxin doses
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Due to reserved Covaxin stock in the city, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has now brought out a list of 30 dedicated Covaxin centres dedicated to providing only second Covaxin doses.

On Sunday, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole tweeted saying that there is confusion among beneficiaries who received their first dose of Covaxin in March and who are now eligible for the second dose, as they are unable to find vaccination sites.

Many citizens responded to the same claiming that their parents are unaware of where to get the second shot of Covaxin.

Nilesh Dhakras, whose parents had got the first shot of Covaxin, said, “The PMC must provide a list of hospitals in Pune city where Covaxin is available for second dose. We got an appointment using Cowin, only to find on the day that the hospital had Covishield doses only.”

Another citizen Rahul Kumar said, “My parents have taken their first shot of Covaxin at Inlak Budhrani hospital on March 19. They are not finding any hospital nearby for the second shot of Covaxin.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

10,019 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in Pune district

Corruption allegations against doc handling vaccine distribution leads to transfer, pending probe

Death in Covid times: Cremation grounds, graveyards in Lucknow overburdened

PMC stays on the Covid bill audit trail of pvt hospitals; bed mgmt issues keep officials busy

Another citizen Anil Sane said, “ Many hospitals deny having stock of Covaxin, especially in Kothrud, Deccan, and Karvenagar. We are due for the second dose in a day or two.”

To streamline the process of second shots of Covaxin the civic body has now announced a list of 30 hospitals which will be dedicated to giving only second shots of the Covaxin Covid vaccination.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer said, “We have announced this list of 30 hospitals, including both private and public, where citizens can get their second shot of Covaxin. As of now we have enough doses to last for the next few days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP