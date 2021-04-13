PMC releases list of 30 vaccination centres offering Covaxin’s second dose

PUNE Due to reserved Covaxin stock in the city, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has now brought out a list of 30 dedicated Covaxin centres dedicated to providing only second Covaxin doses.

On Sunday, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole tweeted saying that there is confusion among beneficiaries who received their first dose of Covaxin in March and who are now eligible for the second dose, as they are unable to find vaccination sites.

Many citizens responded to the same claiming that their parents are unaware of where to get the second shot of Covaxin.

Nilesh Dhakras, whose parents had got the first shot of Covaxin, said, “The PMC must provide a list of hospitals in Pune city where Covaxin is available for second dose. We got an appointment using Cowin, only to find on the day that the hospital had Covishield doses only.”

Another citizen Rahul Kumar said, “My parents have taken their first shot of Covaxin at Inlak Budhrani hospital on March 19. They are not finding any hospital nearby for the second shot of Covaxin.”

Another citizen Anil Sane said, “ Many hospitals deny having stock of Covaxin, especially in Kothrud, Deccan, and Karvenagar. We are due for the second dose in a day or two.”

To streamline the process of second shots of Covaxin the civic body has now announced a list of 30 hospitals which will be dedicated to giving only second shots of the Covaxin Covid vaccination.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer said, “We have announced this list of 30 hospitals, including both private and public, where citizens can get their second shot of Covaxin. As of now we have enough doses to last for the next few days.”