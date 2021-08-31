Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC sanctions 324 crore for sewage plan in 11 merged villages

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, cleared the laying of sewage lines and a sewage treatment plant of 11 villages merged into its limits in 2017
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:01 PM IST
These villages include Mundhwa, Keshavnavar, Uruli Devachi, and Phursungi, among others.

PMC appointed a consultant in 2018 to prepare a masterplan for these 11 villages, and the sewage project was included in that plan’s detailed project report.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The PMC has given the nod for the project at a cost of Rs324 crore, which seven per cent lower than what was estimated in the report. “

A statement from the PMC administration, released on Tuesday said, “The sewage treatment plant is planned at Mundhwa and Keshavnagar. The required land for this project is in the possession of the PMC. The project has been designed considering the population growth for the next 30 years.”

Opposition parties are of the view that instead of appointing a single contractor, PMC should allot the work area-wise, as these 11 villages are spread across different geographies.

