PMC to conduct first survey to record non-communicable diseases in city residents

PUNE As Covid-19 put the focus on the health department and health infrastructure, the Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) will soon start its first ever survey to trace and record non-communicable diseases in the city.

This would be part of the national health programme which surveys pregnant women for antenatal care, post-delivery care for mother and child and fertile couples. This is the first of its kind survey in the city following the central government guidelines in view of the role of comorbidities in Covid-19 deaths. The survey would begin from Tuesday and would continue till October 14.

As per the Pune district health office information, of the 18,538 deaths reported due to Covid-19, 67.9% reported to have an associated risk factor, which is 12,593 deaths and 32.1%, while 5,945 did not report any risk factor. A high number of deaths were reported in people who also reported other comorbidities especially diabetes, high blood pressure and hypertension.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer said, “This is the first time the PMC is conducting this survey and it would help us record all non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, blood pressure, hypertension, cardio-vascular diseases, blood pressure and also body mass Index. We have received a proper format from the government as to how to conduct this survey and which ailments would be covered. This would be part of the other surveys under the national health programme which are usually conducted in April-May, however, due to the pandemic we postponed it.”

Earlier the state government had conducted a statewide ‘My family, My responsibility’ survey under which a health survey was conducted to look out for comorbidities in people. However, it was based on oral responses and mostly looked for flu- like symptoms for detecting Covid-19 cases.

“We would also have NCD consultants who would make sure that we implement the survey properly and the NCD clinics are also in place effectively. The survey would be conducted by about 300 nurses who would do this everyday, except on days of Covid-19 vaccination, starting from Tuesday till October 14,” added Jadhav.