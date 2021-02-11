PMC to start 75 more vaccination sites

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will increase the vaccination sites to 100 from the existing 25 sites, according to civic officials.

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief, health department, PMC, said that the Centre has granted permission to open 75 more vaccination sites.

“Earlier we had permission to conduct vaccination at 25 sites out of which currently 23 are functional. Now we are planning to gradually take the number to 100 in the city for vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers,” said Dr Bharati.

He added that the new registration for vaccination of healthcare workers has been stopped.

At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. On Thursday, 43 per cent targeted frontline workers were vaccinated. Also, 129 frontline workers were vaccinated at the Police Hospital, Shivajinagar.

Dr Bharati added that so far two sites were inoculating frontline workers. “PMC-run Kamla Nehru Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital were vaccinating frontline workers. From today we have started the site at Police Hospital, Shivajinagar,” he said.

“The turnout on the first two days for frontline workers was low. We are hoping it will improve in the coming days,” said Bharati.

Dr Bharati also added that some private hospitals will also start inoculation of frontline workers at their sites soon.

“Some private hospitals are keen to start vaccination for frontline workers. We will be permitting them to start soon,” said Bharati.

“The first one to receive the jab were healthcare workers. We will be directing them to start taking the second jab as soon as they finish 28 days at the same site as the previous one,” said Dr Bharati.