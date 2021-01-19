PMC undecided on reopening schools for Class 5-8
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to decide whether or not to reopen classes 5 to 8 from next week. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the school education department has issued a notification to allow schools across the state to reopen for classes 5 to 8 from January 27. However, PMC is still collecting primary data.
Suresh Jagtap, PMC additional commissioner, said that the authorities are yet to decide on reopening schools.
“We are still collecting primary data. Though the state government has given its nod, we are collecting information, including social distancing and sanitisation norms, that will be followed when schools reopen,” said Jagtap.
He said that PMC is still reviewing the number of students that will be allowed in schools and how they can be accommodated.
“The number of students for Class 5 to Class 8 is almost four times that for Class 9 to Class 10. And each class has at least three or more divisions. There are strict rules to follow social distancing and maintain sanitisation at school campuses,” he said.
The classes for 9 to 12 reopened within PMC limits on January 4. Till date, 414 private schools out of 500 were given permission by the civic administration to reopen after an inspection by officials. A total of 453 schools were inspected by civic staff in the past one and a half weeks.
As per PMC officials, with only fifty per cent students allowed in schools, the response from students has been good. The attendance on an average is around 65 per cent, according to civic officials.
Precautions to be followed by schools
Schools should run in two sessions
One session should be a maximum of three hours
Each bench should accommodate only one student
Government guidelines to be followed
Parents’ consent is a must
Teachers and other staff should undergo RT-PCR test and it should be negative
Sanitisation of campuses must be done
Thermal screening of students, teachers and staff should be done every day
Gathering, sports events must not be conducted
