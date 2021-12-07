Police complaint against Faruqui show in Gurugram

A complaint was filed with the Gurugram police on Monday to cancel the show of controversial standup comedian Munawar Faruqui, which is scheduled for December 19 at Aria Mall on Sohna Road in Gurugram.

Police said that Faruqui’s name was removed from the promotional posters for the show, but they will get clarity on the status of the show on Tuesday after meeting the organisers and the mall management.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that they received the complaint on Monday and were reviewing it. “We will ensure that law and order situation is maintained and will discuss with the organisers and mall authorities regarding the complaint before taking any action,” he said.

Yadav said they will deploy two teams at the spot to ensure no one creates a ruckus. “Anyone found unnecessary loitering around the show , strict action will be taken against that person. We will not allow anyone to create a nuisance,” he said.

Arun Yadav, IT head of Haryana unit of BJP, who is a complainant in the case, said, “Faruqui has been continuously hurting the feelings of Hindu community at large on open platforms such as live performances and shows. We will not allow him to perform in the comedy show in Gurugram,” he said.

The BJP leader said they have requested police not to give permission to the organisers for his presence in the show that can lead to disruption of peace in the city.

Mubin Tisekar, founder of The Entertainment Factory, organisers of the show, said , “It was a joint decision of Faruqui and him that he should not perform for public safety as many messages were making rounds on social media and we do not want to land in any controversy.”

Despite repeated attempts, Faruqui could not be reached for comment.

Because of his alleged derogatory statements during shows, Faruqui’s multiple shows have been cancelled across the country in the past two months. The latest was the cancellation of his Bengaluru event which was scheduled on Sunday. After the cancellation, he wrote on social media, “Hatred won and the artiste lost”.